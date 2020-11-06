So we voted. Now, let’s turn our attention back to matters that hit us right where we live our everyday lives.
It’s time to lower the age for Medicare eligibility. Let’s lower it from 65 to 60. Wait. Even better, let’s lower the Medicare age to 50!
But while we are at it, let’s have Medicare For All. With so many in our communities out of work, hungry, pressed from all sides, we need Medicare For All. We need Medicare For All more than we ever have before.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
