As a thick haze of wildfire smoke descends on the Valley, wafting down from wildfires in Canada, let’s take a moment to appreciate those in our community and around the country who rush toward the flames to combat dangerous wildfires when they erupt.
Wildland Firefighters protect our communities and our natural spaces, working 16-hour shifts for weeks or months, sleeping on the ground away from their homes and families as they battle blazes around the country and breath this same air we are dealing with today. Every major wildfire in the U.S. relies on a federal wildfire response and the vital services their specialized crews provide to protect life and property in all 50 states and internationally.
The Forest Service employs the majority of wildland firefighters in the nation, with over 10,000 employees including those serving here on the George Washington & Jefferson National Forest.
As the fire environment has continued to increase in complexity, size, and duration, the federal government has failed to keep pace with this changing dynamic and firefighters are left with increased rates of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, high rates of cancer from carcinogenic exposures, and pay that falls below minimum wages in many parts of the country.
You can thank a wildland firefighter today by voicing your support for The Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Classification and Pay Parity Act (H.R. 5631) to reform and enhance the safety and pay of Federal wildland firefighters to compensate for the difficult, dangerous work they do to protect us.
Melissa Strobel
Harrisonburg
