Monday was a holiday. And many, many families will light up the grill, get out the potato salad, and open chilled beers and lemonade. Most will be almost giddy at the thought of the upcoming season — and, in fact, many might call Monday the first day of summer.
This is wrong and to many veterans and those whose family members served in our military it is offensive. It is fine to enjoy a day with friends and family — and to enjoy those cold drinks, but let us please remember the real reason we have a Memorial Day. Everyone should bow a head and remember to thank the nearly 1.5 million who died in uniform to preserve the freedoms we all enjoy. The day was established to remember and thank those who paid a very high price so we can be free. We should never forget that freedom is not free.
Enjoy your potato salad and thank a veteran.
Jim Gallant Massanutten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.