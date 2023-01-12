It was shocking to hear that on Dec. 27th, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Center (VMRC) President/CEO Troy Synder told Melinda Noland, Vice President of Wellness and Community Base Services, that she had half an hour to clean out her office and leave the premises. Synder, in a letter to patrons and residents, stated his reasoning to be "financial." Synder was hired nine months ago. Melinda had been a VMRC employee for eight years and was promoted to her position of Vice President three months prior to her being fired. In each position Melinda held, she brought energy, listened to all, and worked tirelessly to make improvements. I have been told that Snyder acted without a VMRC Board directive.
I would expect an effective CEO to know the institution's finances. Why did Snyder fire Melinda three months later based on "financial stability?" Snyder's letter stated it was "with a heavy heart..(she) has been released." and requested questions be directed to the employee who assumed her duties. It appears that Snyder has no heart and is fearful of justifying his actions to others. It seems to me, as well as to others that Melinda, with her knowledge, community connections, and energy, would easily outshine Snyder on the job. I am hoping the VMRC Board will decide this time, for once, to correct this vicious, un-Christ-like action and recheck the stability of VMRC's financial status for the sake of the residents and patrons of VMRC's valuable services.
Donna Detrich, patron of VMRC services
