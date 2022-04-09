This is the message I am sending to President Biden and to Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and I invite others to do all they can to end the suffering in Ukraine.
Stop the Russian War against Ukraine.
We have already waited too long for the Russians to realize that their invasion of Ukraine could not benefit them or anyone else. We have allowed the Russians artillery and long range missiles to pound Ukrainian cities at little risk to themselves and with no regard for the civilian populations. Meanwhile many of their soldiers commit other war crimes against the civilians in areas they occupy.
I have heard news reporters speak of the conflict in Ukraine as if we had to witness to a continuing war of attrition. Must we tacitly consent to a long, drawn out war while Russians pound Ukraine’s cities to dust and subject the civilian populations to a 21st century holocaust?
Letting the fear that acting decisively to bring this war to an end might provoke World War III could be more dangerous than choosing to act. Indeed, allowing it to continue could one day be seen as a way we invited WWIII. In light of what the Russian forces are doing to Ukraine we cannot wait for Russians suffering from sanctions ultimately to force Putin to back out. Find the way to end it now!
William Dent
Rockingham
We have no business getting further involved except to offer weaponry and aircraft. Short of dropping a bomb or putting out a hit squad on Putin, there is very little else the US can materially do to stop that sub-human POS. it is also the spineless Russian people that should be taking action against him to earn the respect of the free world moving forward.
