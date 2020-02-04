In response to Allen Clague Jr.'s letter, "Military-Style Weapons Have No Place In Society," Jan. 28, he is unfit to tell the military-style firearm owning public that they somehow are responsible for the shootings across the USA because of what they own. Allen lacks two things to make an informed decision -- basic firearms knowledge and common sense.
Steven Layman
Bridgewater
