I am not against gun ownership. I am against military-type weapons. Many of the demonstrators for gun rights forget that the community has rights also. The community needs to not have the fear of someone getting drunk, showing off, using a gun for bullying or in one of the gangs that advocate racism and or violence then going on a rampage.
Which comes first, the rights of the over all community or the bully pulpit of owning a military gun? I believe the community rights come first. More and more powerful guns have not reduced gun violence.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
This comment is so absurd I can't lower myself to respond to such gibberish!
All swords and knives over 10 inches should also be banned. Longer knives have not reduced knife violence. The community needs to not have the fear of someone getting drunk, showing off their knife, then tripping and accidentally stabbing themselves or someone else. Corvettes, Mustangs, all Ferrari’s and Lamborghinis should be banned. What is the point of owning a car that can do 200 mph when that’s illegal? Any car that can exceed 20mph should be banned. Community rights come first, faster cars have not reduced car accident deaths. The community needs to not have the fear of someone getting drunk, showing off their fast car, then slamming into innocent people, or using their car to drive into a crowd of people they don't like. Cars that can't exceed 20mph will eliminate that completely. Might as well ban most alcohol too, vodka, wine, scotch, gone, higher proof alcohol has not reduced alcohol related deaths. No more than 3.5% alcohol in anything. Ban sledge hammers, more powerful hammers have not reduced hammer violence. And no more lifting weights, all weightlifting equipment should be banned, more powerful bodies have not reduced physical violence. The community needs to not have the fear of someone getting huge, showing off their arms and using them to injure, or even kill, other humans. I’m not against owning knives, fast cars, booze, hammers, or weights but I get all anxious and stuff if it’s a long knife, or a fast car, or a big hammer, or big biceps so you people should have absolutely, positively NO right to own any of those things because of the possible anxiety it might create and my personal opinion on them dictate you knuckle under. Liberals should have no problem immediately supporting these bans, it will make everyone safer, so no excuse to not get on board. Don’t you dare get on your bully pulpit and start explaining to me the difference in guns and fast cars, it matters not, it’s about the community man, so shhhhh.
Once again, Mr. Clague has demonstrated complete and total ignorance of history, criminal behavior, and the need for civilian military style gun ownership. He and those of like mind need to understand some facts about living in a free society: (1) No community is, or ever will be, completely safe and violence free. (2) The police can never provide 24/7 protection of all community members. (3) Criminals WILL obtain military and other style weapons illegally and use them to terrorize and kill innocent people. (4) Every law abiding, sane member of the community needs to own the standard military issue weapon of the day to defend his community from government tyranny. Regarding (4) since the Left the likes to denigrate this point, severe and significant U.S. Government sanctioned abuse and tyranny has occurred against innocent civilians here in the United States throughout its history. Ask yourself, how many pre-Civil War black Americans would have been held in slavery by Southern Democrats if they had owned military style weapons? How many innocent Native American men, women, and children would have been slaughtered by the U.S. military up through the late 1800’s if they had owned military style weapons? How many Japanese Americans in the 1940’s would have been forced by the U.S. Government into internment camps if they had owned military style weapons? One must deny our history to believe our Government has not persecuted and abused Americans in the past and extremely foolish to believe our Government would not do it again to a disarmed populace.
