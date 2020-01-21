At the Jan. 14 City Council meeting, it fell to me to introduce Phase One of Harrisonburg’s Environmental Action Plan, a project involving city residents and staff since 2016. The audience was dominated by a group supporting gun rights. During my introduction, these folks erupted in mockery at my mention of the phrase “climate scientists.”
Perhaps these, and many other citizens, do not know that “climate scientists” includes the Pentagon, NASA, and various branches of our armed forces. The U.S. military calls climate change a “threat multiplier” that greatly intensifies many national security concerns.
Crop failures from extreme drought and flooding are increasingly at the root of conflict and immigration pressures worldwide, as people seek to escape the ravages of an ever more unpredictable climate. Shrinking water supplies are making parts of the U.S. and the world uninhabitable. The military takes this very seriously. And so should we all.
Doug Hendren
Harrisonburg
