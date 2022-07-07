Talk about a misleading header for an article: “Hundreds March For Reproductive Rights In Harrisonburg.” (DN-R 7/5/2022 p. 1) The march was not for reproductive rights, but promoting the killing of unborn babies.
One could support the idea that killing unborn babies is unconstitutional. The Declaration of Independence states: “We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, ...“ Isn’t life of the unborn protected by our Constitution?
I agree that “a woman has a right to do what she wishes with her body.” However, when she exercises this right and gets pregnant, that child is another body. If a woman does not wish to get pregnant, there are many procedures available to avoid it.
The Ten Commandments state: Thou shall not commit murder. Abortion is murder.
Dr. L.W. Roller
Mount Sidney
