"The Case Of The Missing Mandate" Open Forum (Nov. 16) is a mystery of missing the point of the recent election.
What was at stake was the obvious mishandling of COVID-19, the bullying of our neighbors and desecration of allied relationships, the unrelenting misrepresentation of truth and science, the arrogance of name-calling and rogue cronyism, the taunting disregard of cries for justice, the trivialization of information, and now the pouting golf fiddling while 11 million Americans burn with fever. Democratic decency and protocol were at stake.
It is obvious who won and who lost, with an amazingly similar plurality, which brought forth that which has now been repudiated by both the majority of the Electoral College and of the U.S. voters.
There's the mandate of the recent election which Americans are now seeking from the new administration. It's not missing! It's obvious!
Andy Sale
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.