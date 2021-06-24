When the Bishop's Mantle was missing from the Saturday paper a couple of weeks ago, I was disappointed, but assumed the Bishops were on vacation — "chilling out behind the refrigerator" — Anna's "destination choice" when she threw the dart at the map and missed (see article from last spring).
On Saturday, June 12, I was upset by the title, "Epitaph ..."
The Bishop's Mantle has been one of the few bright notes during the pandemic. It is clever, funny and thoughtful — good humor for all ages and worth sharing! I thank Mr. Bishop for that!
I pray you will keep singing through the challenging days you have before you, and may you and Anna enjoy many more rainbows.
I will miss your column!
Barbara L. Hogan
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.