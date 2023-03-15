I saw the letter about another reader lamenting the fact that Dilbert is no longer being carried by the DN-R. I read four comic strips each day. With the elimination of Dilbert, I am down to three and a newspaper that only comes out five days a week. Then there is the recent price increase. I have been a subscriber to the DN-R since 1992. One of the first things I did when I moved to the Valley was to subscribe to the local newspaper.
I was willing to recognize that a price increase might be needed. I grudgingly accepted the five-day week. Disappearing Dilbert is the straw that broke the camel’s back, I have decided to let my subscription lapse. I will miss some things like Rural Pen by Luanne Austin. When you are in your 90's, the obituaries are important. Then there is news about local businesses and restaurants, plus local sports.
Art Borden
Harrisonburg
