There are so many things in Jim Peter’s Open Forum in the DN-R of June 16 that I find faulty and offensive that I don’t know where to start, so I’ll start instead with a quote from Edith Wharton. “While the main purpose of a door is to admit, its secondary purpose is to exclude.” I find it sadly ironic that so many people who claim to be Christian are far more predisposed to shut doors than open them, far more inclined to exclude than to admit.
People are free to draw their own conclusions about what constitutes “truth” and who is and is not adhering to their notion of it. But to publicly proclaim, as Peters does, that, “What LGBTQIA+ people claim is ‘their truth’ is a lie,” reveals more about his privilege than about his understanding of their truth or the meaning of scriptures so often misused to condemn them. And to state that “We dishonor [Americans in our military] by flying the rainbow flag,” creates a false binary between expressing one’s pride and honoring one’s nation.
There is a reason all the major world religions have some version of what is often called the Golden Rule: “In everything do to others as you would have them do to you, for this is the Law and the Prophets” written in Matthew 7:12. Given this clear and universal command, why are so many of my fellow Christians so reluctant to open doors and so eager to shut them?
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
They're always on the lookout for witches to burn.
you alphabet soup perverts need to stay far away from children, stop obsessing over them, stop providing them pornographic material, stop sexualizing them, stop performing strip teases in front of them, and stop trying to convince them they are not who they are. the fire you perverts are igniting will leave your sick, vile movement in heap of ashes.
“Faulty and offensive.” Yep, that’s a perfect description of everything about White House squatter Joe Biden and the Democrat sickos who work and lie for him in their continuing efforts to destroy our society.
