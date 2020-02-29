If John McCain was still living we would have two heroes stand up for the Constitution.
The president’s word is as worthless as a degree from Trump University.
He is a Democrat, a communist, a liberal and a socialist. The bailout for the farmers of $28 billion is socialism.
The fact is that Obama had 1.5 million more jobs in his last three years than Trump had in his first three years.
Everything he does is for Trump. One phone call from Erdoğan of Turkey is all it took for him to throw the Kurds under the bus after they fought with us for years.
We have found out that the Secret Service was paying $650 a night at his resorts.
May God help us save our democracy.
John D. Zirkle
Elkton
