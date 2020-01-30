Sixty-four years ago Martin Luther King Jr. applied for a concealed weapon permit in Alabama after a bomb destroyed part of his house. Last week in Richmond, citizens of all races joined together to support the Second Amendment.
The government painted King's movement as communist, radical and likely to foment insurrection even as they peaceably marched and demanded civil rights. Today the fake news painted the Richmond crowd as Nazis likely to commence a shooting war, when in fact these 10,000 guns held by good people made Richmond one of the safest places on Earth for a brief moment.
King's weapons permit was denied. The Richmond marchers' message will be ignored by the Democrat majority. Nevertheless, citizens who love America will continue to go back to first principles like: "all men are created equal," and "the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed."
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
