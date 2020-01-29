I knew Martin Luther King Jr. as a college kid working a summer job in the tobacco fields of Connecticut. Did he stand out from the crowd? Not that I saw. Did he preach religion? Not to us. Mostly we joked, chided and competed. He worked in a crew of college kids from Georgia. I worked in a crew of high school kids from Connecticut alongside them. Dirty work.
No one spoke of equal rights. In 1947 Connecticut working together we were almost equal. Because they were college men and we were boys they made more per hour. The discrimination then was more: Kids just made less. Martin could and did go to my church without one word or eyebrow raised. Don’t believe me, believe him: He wrote of that experiment in glowing terms to his parents. Those kids that played together he saw as a reality.
George Lampron
Rockingham
