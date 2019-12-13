Like his errand boy Donald Trump, NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre is having all kinds of legal problems due to his top-down corruption and looting of the NRA for his own financial benefit and power. As if his decades long plundering of membership dues and donations wasn’t enough, he is now inflicting the organization with multi-million dollar legal fees for his defense from these charges. Just as it’s all about The Donald at the White House it’s all about Wayne at the NRA.
Like Trump, he has purged the NRA Executive Offices of all opposition — from Oliver North on down — Putin would be proud of how Wayne has carried out the purge of those who tried to expose his corruption. Wayne is now leading the firearms industries’ “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” movement in defense of their mutual cash registers and political power.
The November elections ended the NRA/GOP reign of terror in Richmond. Moms Demand Action deserves our thanks.
Tom Yeager Harrisonburg
