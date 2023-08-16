I am old enough to remember the outrage from the "moral majority" Republicans over Bill Clinton's little lie about Monica Lewinsky. Those Republicans who claimed that they alone were moral, that they alone cared about Law and Order, vomited out unadulterated anger — years and years of roaring torrents of righteous rage over a single sentence uttered by a Democrat from the White House.
Some of these same overzealous pseudo-patriots have somehow learned to look the other way when it comes to the conman Donald Trump. Faced with 74 felony charges in a slew of cases spanning from New York to Florida — and awaiting more! Trump each day commits a new crime. And, funny enough, the same outraged haters of lies have convinced themselves that Trump is "perfect," that he is "totally innocent" and that the entire legal system and the government itself has conspired to falsely accuse the obvious fraudster-in-chief.
The next time one of these lie-loving propaganda consumers tries to get on the rage train over Bill Clinton (or anything else) laugh in his face and remember that Trumpy Republicans are neither moral nor consistent. Nothing they say should be taken seriously.
Evan Knappenberger
Harrisonburg
