Proverbs 10:18a "Whoever hides hatred has lying lips -- " (NKJV) sounds a lot like Pelosi and most Democrats. Their view on abortion rightly deserves them the name "party of death." Our governor is a ringleader in the party of death, even going to the extreme position of killing a baby born alive even if inconvenient.
The Democratic Party has fast become the party of immorality. Lying and murder are part of God's Ten Commandments. What has happened to what we once called morality? One or two hours of church per week can't compete with endless hours of the public school system. Once an unapologetic Christian nation, our historical ignorance is abysmal. We only have to read the earlier fathers to see their views and our history.
May God have mercy on these United States.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
I agree with you Harold. Excellent letter. The Demokkkrat party is pure evil, no doubt about it.
