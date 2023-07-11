I would like to encourage the DN-R to provide more transparency and information about our elected state representatives on a more frequent basis, including their voting records at regular and special sessions.
While I realize that citizens can search the internet for this type of information, it would seem to me that a periodic review of their voting records in the newspaper would benefit all of us — their constituents. I'd be curious as to what their committee work is like, what they are voting for and against, what they are doing for the residents of our local community, how they are supporting the views of local residents, and generally how they are spending their time.
This could be an on-going series of articles — perhaps monthly or at least quarterly. As voters, we would benefit to know what Mr. Gilbert, Mr. Hanger, Mr. Obenshain, Mr. Runion and Mr. Wilt are doing specifically to help local residents.
Steve Smith
Harrisonburg
