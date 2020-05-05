On March 6 this year after a visit to the Communicable Disease Center in Atlanta, Trump said, "I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it. Every one of these doctors said, 'How do you know so much about this?' Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for president." Then on April 23 this year he suggested injecting or ingesting disinfectants into the human body to fight COVID-19, a probably fatal procedure.
Defend this, Trump supporters. And if you can't, be upright enough to admit you're wrong about Trump, the master con man, whose incompetence dealing with COVID-19 has probably cost thousands of Americans their lives.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
