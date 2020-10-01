The Supreme Court and all lower courts are bound by Article 3 to rule by the Law of the Land--the United States Constitution. The Constitution does not allow "interpretation" or updating or modification without the Amendment process. The House levies taxes not the Supreme Court (ala Chief Justice Roberts). The Justices are not allowed to "wing it" when applying the "Law of the Land." Legal "precedent" isn't in the Constitution.
Justice Ginsberg is being hailed as a "Great Justice." To me she was a self-serving Justice. During Obama's reign she was in her late 70's and was asked to step down and allow Obama to install a Democrat favorable Justice. She refused. She slept. AOC 's comment about her death bed appeal doesn't ring true. She could have stepped aside. If all who swore that oath did what they swore to do, we'd be a politics-aside, different, better country.
George Lampron
Rockingham County
