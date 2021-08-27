Dear public servant and elected official,
The recent news articles on the James Madison University’s indoctrination of students that white, Christian Males are oppressors makes me sick!
I retired from the United States Army as a chaplain. I have deployed for the Virginia Army National Guard twice, first to Afghanistan (2009) with the 276th Engineer Battalion, where I was the minority, yet I cared for all our BN soldiers and those on the FOBs and COPS I visited.
I do believe that those elected officials should do their duty and have this investigated and those responsible terminated, starting with the president of JMU.
I have worked for the commonwealth of Virginia as a local veterans employment representative and manager for two offices here in the Shenandoah Valley and know that if I had implemented something so blatantly wrong I would have been dismissed immediately.
Do your duty and stop playing politics!
John Jacobs
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.