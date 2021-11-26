So we have a man in the Walmart parking lot with a military-style rifle and he's not breaking any laws. Then why were the police there? Why did the police tell the Santiago family to back off? We all know why! Because he could kill a dozen people in 15 seconds! Happy Holidays everybody and enjoy your Christmas shopping. Oh, by the way, you might want to bring a gun along.
Richard Kinkead
Weyers Cave
(0) comments
