If one thing was made abundantly clear at the recent presidential “debate,” it’s that a desperate President Trump will say anything (e.g. “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by”) and do anything (e.g. deny the deadliness of COVID-19 and undermine the democratic process) to get re-elected.
It’s also clear that some contributors to this forum are willing to believe everything he says (no matter how discredited) and support everything he does (no matter how disgraceful). While it is not true that ostriches hide their heads in the sand, it is a fitting image for those who, after nearly four years of chaos, division and strife, think this racist, tax-evading liar should remain president of these United States.
Robbie Miller
Bridgewater
