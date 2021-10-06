I have defended the DN-R when people claim it only presents one perspective. I point out that the editorials, forums and political cartoons present a variety of viewpoints, which I appreciate. However, I was bothered that you chose to cover the Shenandoah Valley Women's March twice in four days (Oct. 1, Oct. 4) but failed to cover the Virginia March for Life on Sept. 17, which drew thousands of participants to our state capital. A search on the DN-R website for pro-life (anti-abortion) articles v. pro-choice articles reveals a clear bias. The only pro-life articles were local letters and viewpoints, no national articles like the numerous national articles promoting the pro-abortion stance.
After learning of the march in Woodstock (DN-R, Oct. 1), I decided to attend, not to promote abortion rights, but to be a voice for the other body never mentioned in "pastor" Caspersen's speech or chant, "My body, my life!" And I am happy to report that my friend and I received many more thumbs-up than thumbs-down from drivers reading our messages, "Abortion Hurts US All" and "Women Deserve Better than Abortion." Pastor, surely we can do better than offering to drive her to an abortion clinic to likely suffer repercussions for many years.
I am hopeful that the DN-R will improve its reporting to more fairly represent the pro-life perspective locally and nationally. I'll be looking for your coverage of the National March for Life taking place on Jan. 21, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Maura Smith
Linville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.