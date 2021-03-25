The question is: Do we need to expand capacity at Middle River Regional Jail? Or: Do we need to find alternatives to incarceration?
Currently, operating capacity at Rockingham/Harrisonburg Jail is 312 and at MRRJ is 902. A total of 1,214 beds. In contrast, how many beds are there for residential substance abuse treatment within 40 miles of Harrisonburg? Answer: zero. None. And Moseley Architects, in the needs assessment produced for the proposed expansion to MRRJ, found that drug-related charges were the No. 1 reason for arrests in the five jurisdictions that own the jail.
We can keep on building more jail cells and locking more people up for addiction problems, which does not help their problem. Or, we can see drug addiction as a medical issue to be treated. More treatment? Or more incarceration?
Russell Leinbach
Harrisonburg
