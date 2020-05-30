President Donald Trump has said repeatedly that Barack Obama left 'Bare Cupboards' for PPE and ventilators and no tests.
Trump is a Very Stable Genius, so he is obviously smart enough to replenish any deficiencies in the three years plus since Obama left. So why, Trump supporters, didn't he do this?
And the 'Bare Cupboards' weren't bare, just a bit low on N95 masks. But Trump, the Very Stable Genius, didn't listen to his advisors and didn't increase production of PPE etc. The 'No Tests' complaint? How could Obama leave tests for a disease that only showed up three years after he left office? Just more Trump lies. So come on Trump supporters, explain this away.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
(0) comments
