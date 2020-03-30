On March 17, Mr. Trump said he had always known COVID-19 was a pandemic, yet this Very Stable Genius, believed by some to be guided by God, did nothing to increase the supply of tests, N95 masks and other protective gear, ventilators, intensive care beds.
This man is incompetent and a liar, unfit for the presidency, and it is time for Trump supporters to admit they were conned.
Come on, Trump supporters, write in and justify his actions.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
