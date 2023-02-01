Sometimes life is complicated. Other times not. The mRNA injection mandates exemplify the latter. Pretty much all medical professionals are mandated to get the shots or else throw away their careers. And yet anyone with a college degree should know that such a mandate is deeply, ethically wrong. In the absence of long-term safety studies, nobody really knows whether the shots are safe. This is not a difficult call, yet many corporate and medical authorities literally commit crimes against humanity by forcing a bleeding edge therapy.
Pregnant and nursing mothers are being told today that the shot is known to be safe for them and their babies. This is an unforgivable lie, as there are still zero long-term safety studies. Recently I saw an outrageous unemployment benefit rejection letter sent to someone fired for declining the injection, claiming the mandate was a "reasonable employer rule."
The shots don't even stop transmission, contrary to initial claims, and triggering the CDC to suspiciously modify their definition of a vaccine from stopping transmission to just vaguely providing therapy. In this Orwellian environment, why should anyone even refer to the mRNA injections as vaccines? Many doctors reasonably suspect that flooding one's body--including gonads and brain--with billions of spike proteins is unhealthy, and may correlate to the rash of surplus deaths in younger people: the "died suddenly" phenomenon.
It's time for slash and burn style reform at the FDA. We need to restore historic safety norms and hold Big Pharma in check.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
