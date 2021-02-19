As Rockingham supervisors consider a tour of the Middle River Regional Jail facility, I respectfully urge them to give equal priority to the following:
1. Schedule public hearings to solicit input from concerned taxpayers and criminal justice consultants.
2. Study communities that have successfully reduced jail numbers and review best practices advocated by groups like the National Association of Counties that lower incarceration rates.
3. Meet with the commonwealth’s attorney, our criminal justice planner, court judges, magistrates and restorative justice practitioners to consider every possible means of reducing jail numbers while ensuring public safety.
4. Meet with state legislators and the Department of Corrections' Harold Clarke to protest our having to house 300 inmates currently waiting to be transferred to state prisons.
5. Consider former Attorney General Mark Earley's proposal that every public official spend 24 hours in a jail to help them experience incarceration firsthand.
Harvey Yoder
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.