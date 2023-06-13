I appreciate very much Mary Shipe’s questions in a letter to the editor on Monday about the recent tragic police shooting of Brandon Mills in our local Walmart.
Her questions:
- Did the Sheriff’s deputies attempt to talk with Brandon?
- Could they have gotten Brandon to surrender?
- Do we have trained negotiators in our local law enforcement departments?
I ardently hope the Rockingham County Sheriff and his staff will answer yes to all three questions. A killing of someone signals a failure of our entire system. The failures must be addressed; with grief, mourning, and a vigorous restorative process.
But Mary Shipe asks one more question, the real kicker:
"Is it not better to try to save a life than take a life?”
To this question, though I believe the answer should be yes, I’m afraid it is no. It seems to me that law enforcement as well as military forces in our country demonstrate over and over that to them, it is sometimes better to take a life. They show us by killings small scale and large, that they value punishment over healing, domination over communication, and death over life.
I call for a complete reassessment and overhaul of our institutions with an eye to genuine safety and security, from the Sheriff’s Office to the U.S. Department of War.
Kathleen Temple
Peace Praxis- Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition
Rockingham County
