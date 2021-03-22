President Joe Biden is proving he is willing to add and change laws without Congress. He's acting just like a dictator. The radical left is delighted, for this is their goal to destroy or silence every conservative. They ignore our founding documents and laws to protect our Nation. How can they believe this is the way forward unless up is down and evil is good and good is evil? They do not want reform and they will not compromise. They want to destroy the America that we love and build a Socialist country on its ashes.
I have never seen our Nation under such attack. Some educators are told they must not mention God or the Christian basis this Nation was founded upon. Our Nation is in a fight for its survival. The left-wing lunatics goal is to destroy America.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
