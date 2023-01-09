January 17 is Betty White’s birthday. And as we celebrate her life, many remember her exceptional acting career, warm personality, and deep love for animals.
Betty devoted much of her life to animal activism. She spent decades serving as a member of American Humane’s board of directors, the country’s first national humane organization. Betty supported American Humane’s “No Animals Were Harmed” program, which protects animals in film and television – combining her two biggest passions. She even chaired the now 106-year-old national campaign to recognize “Be Kind to Animals Week” – the most successful humane education campaign and the oldest commemorative week in U.S. history.
Now it’s time to show our appreciation. That’s why on January 6, to honor the life of such an outstanding woman, American Humane is launching a campaign to recognize January 17 as National Betty White Day. Each year on #BettyWhiteDay, Americans can express their appreciation for Betty’s contributions and carry on her legacy by showing love to animals in need and working to conserve the earth’s magnificent species.
Dr. Robin R. Ganzert
President and CEO
American Humane
