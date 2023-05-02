Monday was National Heatstroke Prevention Day. Heatstroke is the No. 1 vehicle-related killer of children outside of crashes. It takes as little as 10 minutes for a car’s internal temperature to increase by 20 degrees, and a child’s body temperature rises three to five times faster than an adult’s. A child left in a hot vehicle could die within minutes. Parents, caregivers, and community members must always remain vigilant to ensure that these preventable deaths do not continue.
Child Care Aware of Virginia encourages the public to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, always look in the back seat when you park and exit your car, consistently lock your car and always place your keys out of reach from children. Even a loving, responsible parent can unknowingly leave their child vulnerable to senseless and avoidable death or injury.
Life is hectic and routines change. With our children’s lives on the line, we can’t afford to be distracted. Establish a system to remind yourself that your child is in the car. Place a briefcase, purse, or cell phone next to the child’s car seat; that way, you will always check the back seat before you leave your car. We recommend ordering a BabyIn BabyOut hangtag for your rearview mirror to remind you to #LookBeforeYouLock. Ask your child care provider to alert you if your child does not show up as planned. You can even set a daily reminder on your phone.
To learn more, visit vachildcare.com/safety-resources.
Sarah Vaughan Midlothian
(1) comment
https://www.cybex-online.com/en/us/sensorsafe-safety-kit_us.html
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Driver-s-Little-Helper/183628313
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.