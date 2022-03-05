I had been on dialysis for nine months. My kidneys had failed, and my overall health was being affected. Dialysis was not going sustain my life and my doctor said, “You need a transplant.” With a wife, two daughters and a full-time career, I had a lot to live for. Awaiting a kidney from a deceased donor was potentially years away. Many were removed from the kidney transplant waitlist due to deteriorating health or death. Still, I was not going to ask someone to donate a kidney and affect their life to save mine.
On March 8, 2007, I received a kidney from my cousin, Thaddeus Burke. It was not something I earned or deserved. It was a selfless and loving act he chose to do. He shared his life so I could extend mine. I was not prepared for someone to have the same conviction to give me part of their body as I had to protect them and not take it. That was 15 years and six grandchildren ago.
This year, March 10 is National Kidney Day. While cause for celebration, I am reminded of the many who will never receive a kidney because need exceeds availability. There is no greater gift than extending the life of another person. Living donation is one way and indicating willingness to donate on a driver’s license is another.
It may be the act that saves a life.
Chip Studwell, Ed.D., LPC
Bridgewater
