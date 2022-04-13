Saturday a person from Broadway asked some relevant questions regarding Ben Cline joining 62 other GOP representatives’ vote against reaffirming NATO support. Yes, that’s 30% of the party. The action strongly supports recent articles about a chunk of the GOP’s pro-Putin position. For example, Aaron Blake’s analysis (not an op-ed) in the Washington Post and others’ articles concerning how the party has been built on fear, fraud and fascism.
In this case there are two major influences to consider.
1) An embrace of authoritarianism as seen in Russia: characteristics such as regularly lying to the public, contempt for universal one vote per person and independent news media, rule by those who are considered above the law, denial of science, and corrupt “Christian” leaders who openly defy the teachings of Jesus;
2) Yielding to the wishes of wealthy right-wing extremists who fund their campaigns. Certainly, both apply.
There are some industries that have refused to stop doing business in Russia based on flimsy excuses. Three of note are Halliburton, Cargill (yes that one) and Koch Industries. Fred Koch infamously built refineries for the Nazis in the '30s and helped Stalin build Russia’s initial oil infrastructure with the prime directive being make as much money as possible without ethical consideration. Huge amounts of dark money come from Russia and industries that support the GOP.
Modern libertarianism, which has taken over the majority of the GOP, only benefits a small percentage of the population. The already partially achieved goal is cloning Russia.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
