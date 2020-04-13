When the Navy relieved the captain of the aircraft carrier and the ridiculous reason the Pentagon “Desk Warriors” gave as the reason for his firing seem to defy logic.
As a veteran, but not Navy, I always presumed that the captain of any Navy ship always put the welfare of his crew first and then his ship. In this case, he sent a letter up the chain of command asking for help in a growing coronavirus problem shipboard. How he routed the letter does not seem to have been the problem, but the contents seem to have ruffled a few aforementioned Pentagon Desk Warriors. Or possibly ruffled some feathers on Pennsylvania Avenue. It certainly doesn’t present a healthy situation for crew members of that ship. The crew members seem to be completely behind their captain as shown by the exuberant send-off they gave him.
We veterans are forever thankful for the service you provide to our nation.
Robert J. Steere
Harrisonburg
