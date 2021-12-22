This city and county should be ashamed! To have both entities plant a firehouse within a half a mile from each other within two years in the northwest sector of this city is asinine! Hose Company No. 4 will have an operational firehouse on Mount Clinton Pike by the end of next year. It is a case of hurry up and get it done before the citizens realize the redundancy. Why can't the city and county work together?! This is to avoid reducing the real estate tax and paying for the new high school out of those funds!
Kitty Urban
Harrrisonburg
