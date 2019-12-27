I recently returned to Virginia after working 40 years as a Social Worker in South Carolina and Ohio. I chose to retire to Harrisonburg to be closer to family and because of the Valley’s beauty, cultural amenities, and a diverse community with excellent schools and colleges. As a grandparent, I support excellent schools for all of our children, as they are our future.
I attended the recent City Council meeting, which included public comment on the future of a new High School. Due to extreme overcrowding of HHS, the School Board determined the best remedy was to build an additional high school. Many people have worked together to support the funding required. Raising taxes is never easy, but safe and adequate schools are necessary. City Council took a principled vote to fund a new high school. I am proud of the hard work of many and proud of my new community.
Jo Anne St. Clair
Harrisonburg
