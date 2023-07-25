As a result of Virginia's recent redistricting, there’s a new House District 34 for residents of Harrisonburg’s eight city precincts and the eleven county precincts around and east of the city, including precincts around and east of Elkton. There’s never been such a combination of voters.
Results of the last November race between Ben Cline and Jennifer Lewis may tell us something about this new city and county electorate, and how it may vote this coming Nov. 7. In 2022, Harrisonburg went for Democrat Jennifer Lewis with 6,272 votes against Republican Ben Cline’s 3,725. The eleven new 34th district precincts in the county went 9,890 for Cline and 3,977 for Lewis. The total new 34th District votes were 13,615 Republican and 10,249 Democrat. That was only a 3,366 difference.
A more telling difference was that the county voters came at a registered voter rate of 44%, while the city mustered 23% registered voters. What will happen in this new 34th VA House District on Nov. 7 between Republican incumbent Tony Wilt and Democrat Elkton-born challenger Esther Nizer probably will be determined by who gets out the most registered voters, the eight city or the eleven county precincts.
Harrisonburg has a registered voter pool of 26,216, while the eleven county precincts have 24,470. This “new kid on the political block” will be interesting to watch how it plays out.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
