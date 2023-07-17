We cannot afford to build new neighborhoods the way we are.
You know what I'm talking about. Soul-less, cookie cutter, empty, boring, and far away subdivisions that spread out over the face of the land like a plague, devouring the beautiful countryside and smothering our forests. Our transport infrastructure begins to take up more space than we give to ourselves. There are gigantic parking lots twice the size of the store they service and six lane roads that kill more pedestrians than is remotely acceptable (zero) (and divide communities like the Atlantic ocean in 1776).
Nobody knows their neighbors anymore. There's no sense of community. People only care about themselves. Why don't Liberals get this? I can't believe Conservatives say this. These statements are only made in a world where people only walk from their beds to the garage to drive to work and back.
Communities built to enable everyone to get around equally are the conditions in which democracy was created. Before cars everyone had to walk, so everyone lived close to each other and nobody was killed in car accidents. Car accident deaths have gone up in the past two decades, despite cars being "safer."
We need to re-evaluate how we are building our homes and workplaces and shopping centers and prioritize truly eco-friendly and economically sound policies. Electric cars only solve one problem with gasoline cars, and that is the emissions. They also bring along every other problem with gasoline cars, like used tires, they bring their own problems, like battery production and increased road wear.
Besides all the environmental arguments, we should still prioritize walking over driving in our neighborhoods because car infrastructure is way too expensive to be wasting so many tax dollars on. All the sprawl, the commute distances, the gas prices, the traffic, the smog, the car loans, the insurance fees, all of that can go away simply by building towns so that people can walk to a grocery store, a public park, school, and a train station that connects to other population centers.
This is the way that people lived for hundreds and thousands of years before the car, and this is a large reason why the world seems to be falling apart these days. But most of all, it is far too costly.
Jonas Shepherd
Harrisonburg
