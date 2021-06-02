It is very sad that the Shenandoah Valley, specifically Harrisonburg, welcomes a foreign manufacturer of plastic when we are trying to reduce the use of plastic because of its threat to our planet. Plastic does not break down, it never goes away, it endangers wild life, particularly in the ocean, and gluts our landfills.
We have all read of the unsightly islands of trash floating in our oceans and washing up on beaches. This unsanitary mix of plastic and the flotsam it gathers will get worse as oceans rise and storms increase, bringing the trash inland.
We need to use recyclable, or degradable, containers. We need to reduce single use plastic containers. We need to reduce the manufacture of plastic which is a product of petroleum which we need to stop drilling.
Constance Birch
Staunton
