"New Way Forward" is a new way to the dark ages. The Democratic Party has a death wish for this great country and they are at it again with the "New Way Forward" Bill (House Resolution 5383) that will all but destroy us and the Constitution. This bill eliminates all deportation, has clauses in it that has American citizens paying (true) to bring hardcore criminals into the USA and immediately gives anyone entering free health care, welfare and an immediate path to citizenship.
Forty-four Democrats in the house have sponsored this. It is dangerous. Who are they really working for? Obviously not Americans. Let congress know how bad this bill is. (first they take your guns, then your speech, then your country -- wake up! vote them out!)
Kathleen Bell
Harrisonburg
(1) comment
Did you read the resolution? I cannot find the information you say is in it. Your interpretation is a bit reminiscent of Sarah Palin calling the end-of-life services in the Affordable Care Act "death panels."
