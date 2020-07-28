I have been following Sally Newkirk’s campaign for board of directors for Shenandoah Valley Electric Co-op. She started her campaign in April. Her first order of business is to get SVEC to provide broadband internet to its members, like Bath Allegheny Rockbridge Co-op and Central Virginia Electric Co-op.
To say that members are receptive to this idea is a no-brainer. However, why the board of directors didn’t think about it is a mystery. Well apparently, that has all changed, as a couple of weeks ago her opponent, Suzanne Obenshain, sent out an email publicly stating that she will work with the board and staff of SVEC to provide high-speed internet to its “customers.” I am happy that Obenshain is finally getting with the program, but I am sticking with Newkirk because who knows what fresh ideas and services will come of these board meetings with Newkirk there.
Sandra Rose
Penn Laird
