When the no-fly list was created, some warned it could be abused for political purposes. The Biden administration is now using it to punish Trump supporters who claim there was fraud in the 2020 election. Some who attended the peaceful Jan. 6 rally are now on the list despite never being associated with terrorism. The relative few who protested inside the Capitol are dishonestly accused of attempting an insurrection, and some are held in solitary confinement. Yet, there were precisely zero acts or credible threats of deadly violence from election fraud protesters on Jan. 6.
The historic Democrat Party was sometimes characterized by hate. And indeed, it takes a special kind of hate for ordinary, "nice" people to look the other way from the Biden administration's fascist boot on the necks of their fellow citizens and say, "They are just Trump supporters, they probably deserve it."
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.