No Hate
I would like to briefly respond to David Rudmin (“Bible Says Judge Homosexuality”, DN-R Wednesday, July 5) with the truism “the Devil can quote scripture to his purpose.” One must be careful when interpreting scripture. None of the five English translations in which I checked his quote from the book of Jude had “homosexual” in them, most preferring “went after other flesh.” There is a perfectly good Greek word for homosexuality that could have been used if that was what was meant.
All of these translations included a mention of surrounding towns to Sodom and Gomorrah being destroyed. It is clear that if God wrought this destruction it was not limited to those two cities alone, as Mr. Rudmin implies.
Interpretation of scripture is best done in light of reason and tradition, and not by individuals reading the works in absence of other opinions. Another good truism to keep in mind is “if your religion is telling you to hate someone, you should probably find another religion.” Jesus’ law is love.
Alex Storrs
Fishersville
All real Christians hate sin. Non-Christians want to translate that to mean we hate those we consider to be sinners. If that were true we would have to hate ourselves and everyone else in the world, because we are ALL sinners. If you love Jesus then you love people, but like Jesus, you hate sin! Alex, we don't hate those in the LGBTQIAXYZ+++ community we feel sorry for them because Satan has blinded them to the sinful lives they are living. I will admit, it does make us angry when adults subject innocent children to their sexual sins. The use of the word Sodomy (from the city of Sodom) goes way back to the 1300s and has meant homosexual behavior, among other sexual perversions - until now when people are changing the meanings of all kinds of words to fit their behaviors today. It would be funny if it weren't so sad that many people today do not even know the difference between men and women! So, we don't hate those lost souls, many of us pray that God will reveal himself to them before it is too late. You can not justify homosexual sin in the Bible no matter how hard you try to twist God's Holy Word to fit your narrative. You may be able to fool yourself, but you can not fool God the Father, Jesus the Son, or God the Holy Spirit or those of us who understand and believe in His Holy Word!
