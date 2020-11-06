No-knock warrants. Lawmakers have cheapened lives with bad laws. I’m not a policeman so I don’t see all they see but I have seen Harrisonburg police surrounding a house and covering all exits for, I assumed, the arrest of an individual inside. They knocked. I respect our sheriff, yet disagree. Child porn is disgusting. Isn’t the loss of a thumb-drive better than the loss of a life? This is the knee-jerk/emotional kind of laws I want removed along with all others passed in the last 70 years. The Constitution covers us well.
Thomas Jefferson said, effectively, the less government interference in the lives of citizens, the better. In that I totally agree. As a democratic republic we should act so, not as a third world banana Republic in fear of its people. Freedom, as Biden says, is just an idea — it should be a reality!
James Kerwin Rockingham County
