A bill has recently been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would halt the punitive, abusive manner in which our federal government has, for decades, criminalized the possession of drugs.
It’s about time!
How is personal possession of drugs the business of the government?
Drug use is complex and sometimes problematic. The legislation proposed by Missouri Rep. Cori Bush would take an important step toward addressing potential problems as problems of public health. No more criminalization.
Let’s encourage our own U.S. Rep. Ben Cline to push for passage of the legislation to decriminalize drug possession. He knows that many of us are libertarian in attitude, that we don’t care to have the federal government intruding in our personal matters. Let’s remind him.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.