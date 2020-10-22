Lately there have been letter writers who’ve referred to “20,000 lies” Trump is supposed to have uttered during his presidency.
Curious, I’ve checked the recommended source by one writer and learned the Washington Post fact checker is the brains behind this monumental claim. These days I don’t put a lot of stock in that paper, the New York Times, or the majority of mainstream media that would serve Americans better reporting on Trump’s many accomplishments. Neither do I sit at my computer trying to figure out how many whoppers they commit while systematically trying to destroy the president, or how they’ve actively collaborated with the FBI, CIA and Congress to ensure his defeat.
I looked elsewhere for information and found an article by Mark Hemingway in “Real Clear Politics” debunking the fact checker in an article titled: “No, Trump Hasn’t Made 20,000 ‘False or Misleading'” Claims. I recommend it.
Major Steven D. Owen
(U.S. Army, Retired)
Rockingham
